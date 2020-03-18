UPDATE: 2020 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards timeline

As engineering firms navigate an unprecedented business environment due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian Consulting Engineer magazine and ACEC-Canada are supporting them by temporarily suspending the Stage 2 and 3 deadlines for the 2020 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards.

This change is intended to help ensure all ACEC-Canada member firms have the opportunity to participate in this year’s awards process. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and make further decisions regarding the submission deadlines.

When deadlines are reinstated, we will provide ample notice for firms to prepare their submissions, which this year may be provided in wholly digital form, with no hard copies required. This change will help save time and make the process more amenable to the realities of work-from-home (WFH) policies.

All existing awards program details and forms remain available at www.canadianconsultingengineer.com/entries-information-entry-forms, with the caveat that the aforementioned updates supersede the given details.

The awards gala remains scheduled for Oct. 27 in Ottawa, but ACEC-Canada is continuing to evaluate the viability of that timing. Should a change be necessary, it will be rescheduled for 2021 to provide an opportunity for all award winners to celebrate with their teams and colleagues.

ACEC-Canada has also suspended the deadlines for its 2020 Beaubien Award and the 2021 Allen D. Williams Scholarship.

Thank you for your ongoing support. We hope you, your colleagues and their families remain safe and healthy in the coming weeks.