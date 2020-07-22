UNB’s Brandon Searle elected to CanBIM board

CanBIM, which supports the Canadian building and infrastructure community’s efforts to improve construction with building information modelling (BIM) technologies, has announced the election of a new board member: Brandon Searle, P.Eng., innovation director for the University of New Brunswick’s (UNB’s) off-site construction research centre (OCRC).

Searle’s industry experience began at UNB, where he studied civil engineering, technology management and entrepreneurship and public infrastructure asset management. And when he was still an engineer in training, he worked for WSP Canada as an asset management consultant in Fredericton, N.B.

The Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists NB (APEGNB) issued Searle’s P.Eng. licence last year. He is a former board member with the Canadian Network of Asset Managers (CNAM), past-chair of the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering (CSCE) Western NB Section and current treasurer for CSCE Atlantic Region.