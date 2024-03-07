Trent University opens RFPQ for seniors village

Ernst & Young, on behalf of Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., has launched a procurement process to identify a private-sector team to help establish a university-integrated seniors village at Trent’s Symons Campus, starting with an request for pre-qualification (RFPQ).

A two-stage process will identify qualified teams to design, build, finance and operate and maintain (DBFOM) the seniors village. The planned site is approximately six hectares, located in the north end of Peterborough, at the corner of Water Street and Woodland Drive. The village will be anchored by a 224-bed long-term care home, built and operated by peopleCare Communities, adjacent to the project site.

The project is part of Trent’s strategy to use its lands to advance research and teaching and generate additional revenue streams. The site is envisioned to support learning opportunities for students, multigenerational interaction, research into aging, the arts and integration with life at the university.

The pre-qualification process is now open. Submissions are due on May 10, 2024.