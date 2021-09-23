Canadian Consulting Engineer

Tony Lipiec joins SNC-Lavalin as global VP of minerals

He will lead engineering process teams on large- and small-scale projects.

Tony Lipiec

SNC-Lavalin has hired Tony Lipiec as its global vice-president (VP) of minerals and metallurgical processing. He joins the firm from Fluor, where he most recently served as technical director of mineral processing.

In his new role, Lipiec will lead engineering process teams on large- and small-scale projects, covering such technical areas as mineral processing and hydrometallurgy for commodities in the base and precious metals industries.

“We are very excited to welcome Tony, who will play an important role in delivering our global growth strategy,” says Cesar Inostroza, SNC-Lavalin’s senior VP (SVP) of mining and metallurgy. “From project management to innovative process development, his expertise will further enhance our integrated ‘pit to port’ offering.”

Based in Vancouver, Lipiec has more than 35 years’ experience in mining and metallurgy engineering and construction around the world, having worked on projects in North and South America, Africa and Europe. He has expertise in operations, research and plant construction and has consulted on projects from pilot to full-scale process stages.

