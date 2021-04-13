Thurber Engineering appoints two new Principals

Canadian consulting company Thurber Engineering Ltd. has appointed two new Principals.

J. Suzanne Powell has been named a Principal and Director for the company’s Victoria, B.C. office; and Mark Popik has been named a Principal and Director of the Toronto office.

Powell joined Thurber in 2009 and has focused primarily on land development and transportation infrastructure projects. She was promoted to branch manager of the Victoria office in 2017, and was named an Associate later that same year. She completed both her B.Sc. (2002) and Ph.D. (2010) in Geological Engineering at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont.

Popik joined Thurber in 2012 as a Senior Pavement Engineer and was promoted to Associate in 2016. He has an undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Waterloo and a Master of Engineering from the University of Florida.

Advertisment

Thurber is a consulting company specializing in geotechnical, environmental, construction materials and testing, operating from offices in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.