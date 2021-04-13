Canadian Consulting Engineer

Thurber Engineering appoints two new Principals

J. Suzanne Powell has been named a Principal and Director for the company’s Victoria, B.C. office; and Mark Popik has been named a Principal and Director of the Toronto office.

April 13, 2021   Peter Saunders



Canadian consulting company Thurber Engineering Ltd. has appointed two new Principals.

J. Suzanne Powell has been named a Principal and Director for the company’s Victoria, B.C. office; and Mark Popik has been named a Principal and Director of the Toronto office.

J. Suzanne Powell

Powell joined Thurber in 2009 and has focused primarily on land development and transportation infrastructure projects. She was promoted to branch manager of the Victoria office in 2017, and was named an Associate later that same year. She completed both her B.Sc. (2002) and Ph.D. (2010) in Geological Engineering at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont.

Popik joined Thurber in 2012 as a Senior Pavement Engineer and was promoted to Associate in 2016. He has an undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Waterloo and a Master of Engineering from the University of Florida.

Advertisment

Mark Popik

Thurber is a consulting company specializing in geotechnical, environmental, construction materials and testing, operating from offices in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

Categories

Companies & People
Engineering

Print this page

Related Stories
Thurber appoints new president
RJC Engineers appoints new principals and associates
RJC welcomes four principals and seven new associates
Golder adds principals and associates in Prairies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*