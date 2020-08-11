Thurber appoints new president

Thurber Engineering has appointed Chris Workman, M.Eng., P.Eng., president and chair of its board. Based in Calgary, he joined the firm in 2002 and became a principal in 2006.

Workman has a background in technical, project management and corporate roles and a wide variety of projects. His areas of specialty include heavy foundation design for industry and infrastructure, soil structure interaction and terrain assessment.

Meanwhile, Thurber has reappointed its managing director, Campbell Chow, M.Eng., P.Eng. He joined the firm’s Edmonton office in 1993, was appointed a principal in 2005 and went on to serve in various technical and management roles, including corporate positions and branch oversight.

Chow provides construction materials engineering services for infrastructure, industrial and commercial projects throughout Alberta. As a consulting engineering firm specializing in geotechnical, environmental and construction materials, Thurber also operates offices in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario.