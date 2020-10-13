Canadian Consulting Engineer

The HIDI Group hires AV manager

He has 20 years' experience.

October 13, 2020   By CCE


Karl Hergert

Photo by Abhineeth Nagabhusha, courtesy The HIDI Group.

The HIDI Group, a Toronto-based consulting engineering firm, has hired Karl Hergert as its audiovisual (AV) manager.

Hergert has 20 years’ experience in the professional AV industry, including design, project management, commissioning and servicing for systems across Eastern Ontario. His knowledge spans a variety of market sectors, including education, sports arenas, performing arts venues and houses of worship.

In his new role with HIDI’s communications and AV team, he will work with presentation and information systems to help the division grow and advance further under his leadership. The 45-year-old company provides consulting services across a full spectrum of building systems, including telecommunications, security, lighting, energy, mechanical, electrical and plumbing.

