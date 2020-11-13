Canadian Consulting Engineer

The Hidi Group expands to Ottawa

The consulting engineering firm is headquartered in Toronto and also has offices in Calgary and Dubai.

November 13, 2020   By CCE



Ahmad Shakil

Ahmad Shakil. LinkedIn photo.

Jamie Hidi, president of the Hidi Group, has announced the consulting engineering firm’s expansion into Ottawa, with a new office under the management of Ahmad Shakil (pictured).

In business for more than 45 years, the Hidi Group is headquartered in Toronto and also has offices in Calgary and Dubai, U.A.E. The firm integrates seven engineering disciplines—mechanical, electrical, plumbing, communications, audiovisual (AV), security and energy services—to help design safer, healthier and more efficient buildings. Its specialized brands include Alula Lighting Design and HRCx Commissioning.

Shakil joined the Hidi Group in 2002 with 17 years’ previous experience in mechanical building services industry as a contractor, designer and project manager. He is currently a principal with the firm.

The Hidi Group expands to Ottawa

Image courtesy The Hidi Group.

Categories

Companies & People

Related tags

Alula Lighting Design
buildings
commissioning
consulting engineering
Electrical engineering
energy services
HRCx Commissioning
lighting
mechanical engineering
plumbing
Security
The HiDi Group
Print this page

Related Stories
The HIDI Group hires AV manager
The HIDI Group senior management appointments
Company News Round-Up: Ledcor, Hatch help in Fort Mac; SNC-Lavalin outsources IT; Integral Group expands in lighting
Loss engineering firm Haag expands into Canada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*