The Hidi Group expands to Ottawa

Jamie Hidi, president of the Hidi Group, has announced the consulting engineering firm’s expansion into Ottawa, with a new office under the management of Ahmad Shakil (pictured).

In business for more than 45 years, the Hidi Group is headquartered in Toronto and also has offices in Calgary and Dubai, U.A.E. The firm integrates seven engineering disciplines—mechanical, electrical, plumbing, communications, audiovisual (AV), security and energy services—to help design safer, healthier and more efficient buildings. Its specialized brands include Alula Lighting Design and HRCx Commissioning.

Shakil joined the Hidi Group in 2002 with 17 years’ previous experience in mechanical building services industry as a contractor, designer and project manager. He is currently a principal with the firm.