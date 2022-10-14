Tetra Tech to acquire RPS Group

Tetra Tech recently reached an agreement to acquire RPS Group through an all-cash deal, bringing together 26,000 associates in a global consultancy.

RPS employs 5,000 associates in Europe, the U.K., Asia-Pacific and North America, while Tetra Tech employs 21,000 around the world. The acquisition significantly expands Tetra Tech’s water practice in the U.K. and further strengthens its position in Europe and Australia.

Together, the combined consulting practice will emphasize advanced data analytics and software applications for water management, ocean analytics and contaminant modelling, among other purposes.

“RPS advances our strategy to enhance our position as the premier global, high-end consulting engineering firm focused on water, environment, sustainable infrastructure and energy transformation,” says Tetra Tech chair and CEO Dan Batrack. “We can offer our expanded team of associates greater professional opportunities.”

“I am very excited about the future of our combined company and the benefits for our people and clients,” says RPS chief executive John Douglas. “Tetra Tech provides RPS with a strong and culturally aligned platform.”

The acquisition is expected to be complete by the end of this year. WSP had reached an agreement to acquire RPS in August, but Tetra Tech offered a higher bid.