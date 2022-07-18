Tetra Tech acquires TIGA

Consulting engineering firm Tetra Tech has expanded its ‘digital water’ practice with the acquisition of The Integration Group of Americas (TIGA), which develops process automation and systems integration solutions, including customized software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) applications, advanced data analytics, cloud data integration and platform virtualization.

The acquisition adds TIGA’s software engineers, digital automation integrators and advanced data analytics consultants to the Tetra Tech team. In organizational terms, TIGA—based in Houston, Texas—joins Tetra Tech’s government services group.

“The addition of TIGA enables us to further expand our digital consulting and platform solutions across water, environmental and energy sectors,” says Tetra Tech chair and CEO Dan Batrack.

“By joining Tetra Tech, we will provide control system integration and digital transformation services to an expanded client base, while simultaneously providing new opportunities for our employees,” says TIGA president John Miller.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.