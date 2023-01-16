Tetra Tech acquires Amyx to expand cybersecurity services

Consulting engineering firm Tetra Tech has acquired Amyx, a cybersecurity, enterprise technology service and management consulting firm based in Reston, Va.

“The integration of Amyx’s applications and services with our subject matter expertise in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure subject matter expertise enables us to expand our use of advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, digital transformation and agile software development solutions for our government and commercial customers,” says Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech’s chair and CEO.

Founded in 1999, Amyx has grown into the fourth-largest cybersecurity provider in the metropolitan area of Washington, D.C., according to 2022 rankings by the Washington Business Journal.

“We are pleased to join the Tetra Tech family, adding our expertise while gaining access to their global platform and numerous contract vehicles,” says Amyx president and CEO William Schaefer.

The firms have not disclosed the financial terms of the acquisition, through which Amyx has become part of Tetra Tech’s government services group.