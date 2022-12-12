Tatham Engineering acquires Whitewater Hydrogeology

Tatham Engineering, which is headquartered in Collingwood, Ont., and operates branch offices in Barrie, Orillia, Bracebridge and Ottawa, has purchased environmental consulting firm Whitewater Hydrogeology, also based in Collingwood.

The firms have worked together for 10 years on projects in the environmental compliance and hydrogeology fields. That long-standing collaboration has now led to vertical integration.

“Formalizing this partnership makes perfect sense,” says Dan Hurley, president of Tatham, which specializes in coastal, land development, municipal infrastructure, structural, transportation, water resources, wastewater, electrical and mechanical engineering. “We have had a very positive working relationship with Whitewater over the past decade. In particular, the firm has an impressive reputation in the aggregate industry. We want to expand our services to this important market.”

“As a groundwater-focused firm, we have relied on Tatham’s surface water expertise to assist with projects across the province,” says Whitewater president, senior geologist and hydrogeologist Tecia White, who now joins Tatham. “When looking for a partner to help grow my business and take the client experience to the next level, Tatham was the natural choice.”

Advertisement

With the new business union, Tecia will work with Alicia Kimberley, a senior hydrogeologist who joined Tatham earlier this year to lead a new hydrogeology group within the water resources department.