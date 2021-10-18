Structural engineer Georgi Minkov joins Ojdrovic Engineering

Georgi Minkov, P.Eng., recently joined Ojdrovic Engineering as a senior structural engineer.

Minkov has 25 years’ experience in structural analysis, design and building information modelling (BIM), including stints with Douglas Consultants, RCM Technologies, RJC Engineers and IBI Group. Before working in Canada, he studied industrial and civil engineering at the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy (UACG) in Bulgaria.

In his new role, he is working alongside senior staff in the provision of structural engineering services, while also focusing on optimizing Ojdrovic Engineering’s BIM workflow to maintain high standards of work as the construction industry continues to evolve with the technology. The firm has offices in Toronto and Ottawa.