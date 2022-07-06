Strategic consultant joins HDR for major transportation infrastructure projects

Transportation and civic strategy expert Kathryn Roos has joined international consulting engineering firm HDR as a strategic consultant for major infrastructure initiatives.

Roos has worked for Porphyrios Associates, the city of South Bend, Ind., and Gallus Consulting. She most recently served the district department of transportation (DDOT) in Washington, D.C., as deputy chief operations officer (COO), leading its first public-private partnership (P3)—a US$300-million light-emitting diode (LED) conversion of 75,000 streetlights.

“Kathryn brings the coveted experience of having led a major P3 procurement on behalf of a large transportation agency, successfully seeing it through to both political approval and financial close,” says HDR infrastructure finance director Nathan Macek. “We’re looking forward to putting that track record to work.”

In her new role, Roos will advise and assist municipal, regional and private transportation clients in developing and implementing new programs, tapping into her experience with complex contracting tools and incorporating new financial methods.

“With agencies across North America exploring new options for delivering transportation programs, Kathryn’s experience will be a valuable asset,” says Janet González Tudor, HDR’s transportation advisory services director.