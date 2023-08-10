Stantec to provide environmental services for Duparquet gold project in Quebec

First Mining Gold (FMG) has selected Stantec to lead an environmental baseline program for a proposed gold project in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue greenstone belt in Duparquet, Que.

Stantec has assembled an environmental services team experienced in such programs and in federal and provincial assessments for mining projects, including practitioners based in Amos, Val-d’Or, Montreal and Quebec City, Que., Northern Ontario and across Canada and the U.S., to meet regulatory requirements and obtain approvals. BluMetric Environmental will support Stantec’s water-related work for the project.

“Stantec is excited to be part of this project and to leverage our expertise,” says Amos-based mining engineer Fortunato Coppola. “We have a strong team of professionals with technical knowledge of the mining industry, longstanding knowledge of the region and a focus on health and safety to lead these studies.”