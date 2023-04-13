Stantec promotes transportation and construction management leaders

Stantec has promoted Dave Sauve to lead the firm’s transportation business in North America. He succeeds Brian Norris, who will now lead Stantec’s program management and construction management (PM/CM) business.

Sauve joined the firm in 2004 as a civil engineer and project manager. Over the years, he served as managing principal, regional leader and, most recently, infrastructure innovation and major projects leader, based in Toronto. In his new role, he will oversee the transportation business line’s financial performance, talent attraction and development, resource management, client relationships and project delivery.

“Dave is passionate about leading and inspiring teams to deliver strong results,” says Susan Walter, Stantec’s executive vice-president (EVP) of infrastructure. “I am confident he will bring the thoughtful and strategic approach needed to achieve our goals in transportation.”

Norris, also a civil engineer, worked for Jacobs and URS (now an AECOM company) before joining Stantec’s transportation business in 2015. Based in Las Vegas, Nev., he will now focus on growing the firm’s PM/CM business across infrastructure, water, energy, resources and building projects.

“This is an exciting time for getting shovels in the ground and we see an enormous opportunity,” he says. “Stantec has extensive experience integrating constructability into design and this has led to success in helping clients navigate the execution of their construction plans.”