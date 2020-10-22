Stantec promotes health-care and education leaders

Stantec has promoted Tariq Amlani, P.Eng., to head its health-care team in Canada and Laura Flannery Sachtleben to lead its education, science and technology sectors around the world.

A mechanical engineer by training, Amlani joined Stantec in 2005 and has served as its health sector engineering lead in Canada for the past six years, handling projects representing more than $1 billion in construction, including the North Island Hospitals in British Columbia’s Comox Valley and city of Campbell River. He is based in Victoria. In his new role, he will support procurement, design and delivery for projects across the country and connect teams virtually around the world.

Sachtleben, meanwhile, joined Stantec in 2014 as a senior associate and went on to become principal and senior principal. Based in Houston, Texas, she has an architectural background and more than 15 years’ experience in educational facility design.

“Laura and Tariq have demonstrated inspiring leadership abilities throughout their careers,” says Stephen Phillips, Stantec’s senior vice-president (SVP) for buildings. “In their new roles, they will continue to grow key sectors for our global buildings practice.”