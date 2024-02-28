Stantec promotes global leader for industrial buildings sector

Edmonton-headquartered consulting engineering firm Stantec has promoted Greg Hall to lead its buildings practice’s work in the industrial and advanced manufacturing markets.

Based in Pittsburgh, Penn., Hall has more than 20 years’ experience. After studying architecture, he worked in design at Edge Studio, Autodesk and Ballinger. He joined Stantec’s leadership team in 2008 as an associate and project architect and went on to oversee major projects across the firm’s multidisciplinary buildings division, rising to senior associate, principal and, most recently, senior principal.

Now known for expertise relating to robotic automation, high-density distribution systems, logistics, electric vehicle (EV) battery technologies, solar photovoltaics (PVs) and semiconductor manufacturing, Hall will oversee the practice’s strategic direction, performance and growth in the industrial buildings sector on a global scale.

“Greg has long demonstrated an ability to build effective teams across North America to consistently deliver profitable solutions for his clients,” says Stephen Phillips, Stantec’s senior vice-president (SVP) for buildings. “In this new role, he will continue to grow our business within the industrial and advanced manufacturing markets, as we help our clients create sustainable and efficient facilities.”