Stantec promotes Arliss Szysky to SVP of buildings practice

Stantec has promoted Arliss Szysky, P.Eng., to senior vice-president (SVP) and business leader of operations for its buildings practice.

Born and raised in Calgary, Szysky served as a transportation engineer for Watt Consulting Group before joining Stantec in 2004. She has worked with the firm on such projects as the Calgary Cycle Tracks, the Calgary Cancer Centre and Studio Bell and most recently served as regional leader for Alberta South. She is also a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

In her new role, Szysky will be responsible for continuous improvement and effective management of business operations to ensure process efficiency and profitability for Stantec’s North American buildings practice.

“It’s an exciting time for our practice, with Arliss’s steady hand guiding our operations,” says Leonard Castro, Stantec’s executive vice-president (EVP) for buildings. “We’re in a strong position to deliver exceptional results for our clients and our business now and in the future.”