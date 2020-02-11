Stantec names Susan Walter EVP of infrastructure

Stantec has promoted Susan Walter, P.Eng., to executive vice-president (EVP) of infrastructure on a global basis. She succeeds Stuart Lerner, who was recently named chief operating officer (COO) for North America.

Walter brings 35 years’ industry experience to the role. She began her career as a civil engineer in transportation and has worked for Stantec since it acquired Vollmer Associates in 2007. Most recently, she led the consulting engineering firm’s transportation business for Canada and the U.S., including transit, road, rail, bridge and ‘smart mobility’ activities.

In her new role, she will oversee both transportation and community development, which represent more than 4,700 professionals working on more than 10,000 active projects across four continents, making up the largest portion of Stantec’s overall business.

“This is a really exciting time for infrastructure,” she says. “We’re working on innovative projects that are or will be transformative for our clients and their communities. I’m honoured to lead an extremely talented group of people as we enter a new era of development.”

Taking over her previous role is Brian Norris, P.Eng., who has been promoted from U.S. western regional business leader for transportation. He has 30 years’ experience in project management and business development.