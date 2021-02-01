Canadian Consulting Engineer

Stantec names new leader for bridge projects

He has been with the firm for 10 years.

February 1, 2021   By CCE



Tony Hunley

Photo courtesy Stantec.

Stantec has promoted Tony Hunley, P.E., to bridge sector leader. He succeeds Edmonton-based Reed Ellis, who will remain part of the engineering firm’s leadership team for the bridge sector.

In his new role, Hunley will lead the strategic direction of Stantec’s bridge practice across North America, known for such projects as Quebec’s Mistissini Wooden Bridge. He has been with the firm for 10 years and has provided project and program management, design and technical oversight across every phase of complex bridge projects over his 25-year-plus career.

“Tony’s experience and expertise will support the longstanding success of our team as we work with our clients to address their needs,” says Brian Norris, leader of Stantec’s transportation business.

