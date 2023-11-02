Stantec names first CTO

Consulting engineering firm Stantec has hired Shankar Kalyana for the newly established role of chief technology officer (CTO).

Kalyana has nearly 40 years’ experience, having consulted at Covansys, Peco Energy, TRW (now ZF Group), Deloitte and A&P, then spending 23 years at IBM as an engineer and fellow. He has won technical awards and served as an evangelist for applying technology for business value.

In his new position, Kalyana will be responsible for leading identification, deployment, application and support of emerging digital technologies to support Stantec’s existing clients, strategic growth initiatives and shareholder value. He will report to chief growth and innovation officer John Take and work with more than 200 employees across the firm’s digital and technology teams.

“It is a unique privilege to leverage my experience and expertise in digital transformation at scale and apply it to a domain of great importance to humankind, using technology in all its positive and constructive intent,” says Kalyana. “I am excited to join Stantec when climate change and sustainability have become centre stage themes.”