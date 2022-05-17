Stantec names carbon and climate discipline leader for buildings

Consulting engineering firm Stantec has promoted Beth Tomlinson, PE, to carbon and climate discipline leader for its global buildings practice.

Tomlinson is a mechanical engineer with 20 years’ experience in research, building design, resiliency, commissioning and energy auditing, including stints with TLC Engineering Solutions, Evergreen Engineering (which she owned), LHB and TKDA. She joined Stantec last year as senior associate mechanical engineer.

In her new role, she leads the firm’s carbon impact team, a cross-disciplinary group that applies building science and design services to help reduce carbon emissions and increase climate resilience. She will contribute to health-care, municipal, educational, mixed-use, commercial, industrial and transportation projects.

“Guided by her passion for sustainable design, Beth will help our clients reduce their environmental impact and adapt to climate change,” says Anton Germishuizen, senior vice-president (SVP) of Stantec’s buildings practice. “Her expertise in building performance engineering and energy management will be leveraged as she spearheads our commitments to prioritize carbon-neutral buildings, landscapes and material selections.”