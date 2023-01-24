Stantec hires VP of sustainability, energy and climate change

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) acknowledged his contributions to the Nobel Peace Prize it received in 2007.

Michael Mondshine has joined design and engineering firm Stantec as vice-president (VP) of sustainability, energy and climate change and as a member of the firm’s environmental services (ES) leadership team.

Mondshine has nearly 30 years’ experience as a business leader and technical consultant in greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting, policy development, mitigation, resilience and adaptation for firms based in Canada and the U.S. with global reach. He began his career in 1993 as an energy industry specialist at Leidos, formerly known as Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), before moving on to WSP in 2014, where he served as senior VP (SVP) and director of sustainability, energy and climate change.

“I am excited to welcome Michael to the ES team,” says Susan Reisbord, Stantec’s executive VP (EVP) of ES. “His wealth of knowledge will help us grow our environmental, social and governance (ESG) advisory business. We will leverage his extensive experience, providing comprehensive solutions to companies, the public sector and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).”

Mondshine is a member of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Roster of Experts; and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has acknowledged his contributions to the Nobel Peace Prize it received in 2007.