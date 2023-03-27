Stantec hires SVP for growth and innovation

Peter Bokor has joined consulting engineering firm Stantec as senior vice-president (SVP) of its growth and innovation office, which was formed last year.

Bokor studied mechanical and aeronautical engineering and has 30 years’ professional experience across industrial market segments. He has served as principal-in-charge, project advisor and project manager across oil, gas, petrochemical, mining, food, beverage, technology and heavy industrial manufacturing. He has also managed groundwater treatment and remediation projects, including sustainable water supply, discharge and reuse for data centres on greenfield sites.

In his new role, Bokor will support the development and deployment of Stantec’s strategic growth plans and help oversee key accounts and corporate campaigns.

“Throughout my career, I have developed a passion for strategic planning and international project delivery,” he says. “I am eager to apply my knowledge to this role and explore global expansion opportunities for the Stantec portfolio.”