Stantec hires senior principal for Canadian federal program

He has more than 30 years' experience.

Daniel Leclair has joined Stantec as senior principal and one of the leaders of the engineering firm’s Canadian federal program.

Leclair has more than 30 years’ experience managing major federal programs in such areas as infrastructure, property, environment, emergency and operations. After working in Canada’s federal government, most recently as director general of strategic sourcing for Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), he is familiar withy key international, national and regional federal partners and senior officials managing infrastructure and environmental programs, as well as with Indigenous chiefs, councils and communities.

In his new role, based in Ottawa, Leclair will oversee major Stantec programs and projects across Canada.

“Daniel’s wealth of experience is a perfect fit for our federal program,” says Chris Williams, senior vice-president (SVP) of Stantec’s North America federal government programs. “His strategic approach, guidance and critical thinking will have a great impact on clients, government and Indigenous programs and communities across Canada.”

Advertisement

“Stantec is one of the top architectural/engineering firms working for the Canadian government and I’m proud to join such a talented group,” says Leclair.