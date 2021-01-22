Stantec hires BRT lead

Stantec has hired Gregory Chilik, P.E., as bus rapid transit (BRT) lead. In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing BRT projects across North America, leading business development and supporting the firm’s zero-emission bus business.

A civil engineer based in Atlanta, Ga., Chilik has 26 years’ industry experience, including stints with the U.S. Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). One of his earliest projects was the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games Spectator Transportation System, which moved 17.9 million passengers in a 17-day period.

“Greg will be a tremendous asset to our team as we expand into new markets and work with existing clients on meeting their individual needs,” says Sasha Pejcic, Stantec’s global bus lead.

The global market for BRT projects is projected to reach US$57.9 billion by 2027, as they mimic the benefits of rail, including comparable vehicle capacity and speed, but at a fraction of the cost and time for implementation. Stantec’s transit team has recently been involved in BRT projects and studies in Calgary, Boston, Mass., and Cleveland, Ohio.