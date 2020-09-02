Stantec appoints sustainability consultant

Olufunminiyi (Olu) Olubajo has joined engineering firm Stantec as a sustainability consultant in Mississauga, Ont. He will apply his expertise in environmental, social and governance (ESG) to process improvement, reporting and technology for a variety of the firm’s key clients.

Olubajo is an Environmental Management Systems Lead Auditor under PECB ISO 14001:2015 and certified for Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards reporting. He is also an avid enthusiast for electric vehicles (EVs) and ‘smart’ systems.

“I’m excited to help Stantec expand their role as a trusted partner for companies seeking to build capacity and resilience in response to climate change,” he says. “ESG offers a clear indication of how responsibly managing environmental and social issues can positively impact a company.”

“We are thrilled to have Olu join our environmental services team in Ontario,” says Dylan Hemmings, Stantec’s vice-president (VP) of environmental services. “His experience is a great addition to our growing climate services team.”