Stantec adds autonomous vehicle (AV) program

Edmonton-headquartered Stantec has launched GenerationAV, a new consulting program dedicated to advancing the safe development, testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs).

The engineering firm aims to address and remove the most commonly identified barriers to AV programs, including technology selection challenges, regulatory bottlenecks and inefficient planning, and offer centralized resources and specialized experts. The program’s founder and director, Corey Clothier, has led product strategies with startups, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), transit companies and municipal governments, among others.

“There is a lot of desire out there to harness the power of AVs, but very little in terms of resources that connect all the necessary dots,” he says. “The technology exists to make transportation systems safer, cleaner and more equitable for communities. Stantec GenerationAV is going to get us there sooner, through comprehensive education, strategic connections and smart, fit-for-purpose deployments.”

The program’s offerings—including a proprietary supplier database, training and education programs—will complement Stantec’s global engineering, planning, design and architecture services for clients’ transportation systems. Industry partners include dRisk, Icarus Ops and Poco Labs.