SNC-Lavalin rebrands as AtkinsRéalis

Montréal-headquartered SNC-Lavalin Group rebranded earlier this month as AtkinsRéalis.

The name combines the consulting engineering firm’s Atkins legacy brand, which is well-known in international markets, with the newly coined ‘Réalis’ to both represent Montréal and resemble the word ‘realize,’ emphasizing a focus on making things happen through project delivery. The rebranding effort brings the SNC-Lavalin, Atkins, Faithful+Gould, DTS and Atkins Acuity brands together under one name for the first time.

“AtkinsRéalis is a new name for a transformed company,” says president and CEO Ian L. Edwards. “In recent years, we have deliberately exited those parts of the business that were not profitable, corrected underlying issues affecting our performance, doubled down on high-growth global markets, embraced digital transformation, redefined our purpose and strengthened our culture. We have reached an inflection point, so now is the right time to rebrand.”

With 36,000 employees across various markets and regions, the firm rolled out its new brand identity across all of its communications material on Sept. 13 and began trading its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under a new ticker symbol, ATRL, by Sept. 18.

However, SNC-Lavalin will not change its legal name until the firm obtains shareholders’ approval, as required by law, at their 2024 annual meeting.