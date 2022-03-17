SNC-Lavalin hires new president for nuclear business

SNC-Lavalin has hired Joe St. Julian as the new president of its nuclear business, effective Apr. 1. He succeeds Sandy Taylor, who is retiring.

St. Julian has 30 years’ senior leadership experience, including project management, construction, strategic planning, project controls and commercial management in the nuclear, oil, gas, power, civil and government sectors. He most recently spent 17 years with engineering firm Bechtel, where he served as principal, vice-president (VP) and general manager (GM).

In his new role, St. Julian will report to SNC-Lavalin president and CEO Ian L. Edwards and join the executive committee. He takes on the responsibility of expanding the firm’s nuclear business—which spans consultancy, operations and maintenance (O&M), life extension, decommissioning, waste management and new builds—around the world.

“Joe has an exceptional track record of delivering operational excellence and consistent, predictable business results across a variety of global projects,” says Edwards. ”He’s a transformative leader with a unique skill set and I look forward to working with him to continue the success of our global nuclear business.”