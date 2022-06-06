SNC-Lavalin appoints SVP of Canadian nuclear business

SNC-Lavalin has appointed Stephanie Smith senior vice-president (SVP) of its Canadian nuclear business, Candu Energy, effective June 6, 2022. She succeeds Kevin Jones, who is retiring but will continue to serve the firm in a consultative capacity.

Earlier in her career, Smith became Canada’s first female licensed shift manager and, later, nuclear plant manager when she worked at Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG’s) Pickering nuclear generating station. She has also been deputy site VP for OPG’s Darlington station.

Most recently, Smith was president and CEO of CANDU Owners Group (COG), a global organization of utilities operating Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) reactors, for which SNC-Lavalin is the steward and original equipment manufacturer (OEM). She is also a vice-president (VP) at the non-profit organization Women in Nuclear (WiN) Canada.

In her new role, based in Toronto, Smith reports to Bill Fox, executive VP (EVP) of SNC-Lavalin’s Canadian nuclear business. She is responsible for driving the business toward strategic objectives in profitability, technical excellence and innovation; managing its performance; transitioning its nuclear engineering group from an operations-oriented model to a client-driven culture; designing, delivering and providing technical support for CANDU reactors around the world; developing advanced fuel technologies; and supporting small modular reactors (SMRs).

“I’m thrilled to welcome Stephanie to SNC-Lavalin,” says Fox. “Her expertise will ensure we remain at the forefront of nuclear engineering in a rapidly advancing marketplace.”