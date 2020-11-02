SNC-Lavalin appoints president of infrastructure services

Today, SNC-Lavalin announced the promotion of Dale Clarke to president of infrastructure services, effective immediately. Based in Toronto, he joins the firm’s executive committee and reports to its president and CEO, Ian L. Edwards.

A member of Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO), Clarke has more than 30 years’ experience in project management and engineering throughout Canada, Latin America and Africa. He joined SNC-Lavalin in 1996 and has since held several senior roles, most recently serving as executive vice-president (EVP) of infrastructure services.

Now, he takes on overall responsibility for growing the firm’s infrastructure operation and maintenance (O&M), power, grid, industrial, construction and project management businesses across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

“Dale is a seasoned leader with strategic thinking capabilities, strong business acumen, industry knowledge and market vision,” says Edwards. “I look forward to continuing to work together to transform SNC-Lavalin into a leading global engineering services firm.”