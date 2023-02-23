SNC-Lavalin appoints new president of Atkins Nuclear Secured

SNC-Lavalin has hired Jim Rugg as president of its Atkins Nuclear Secured (ANS) business unit, effective Feb. 27. He succeeds Tom Jouvanis, who is retiring after 20 years with the company.

Rugg’s experience spans facility life cycles, organizational leadership and business development. Most recently, he served as operations manager for Bechtel’s defence and space business unit, with responsibility for providing management guidance and monitoring project performance.

In his new role leading ANS, Rugg will support clients in delivering complex nuclear and high-hazard industrial projects; diversify the corporation’s portfolio in site management and operations, cleanup and decommissioning, nuclear new builds and net-zero initiatives; and target new growth markets, including the aerospace and defence industries.

“Jim’s experience working with the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE), Office of Environmental Management and National Nuclear Security Administration uniquely qualifies him to lead ANS into the next chapter,” says Joe St. Julian, president of SNC-Lavalin’s nuclear business.