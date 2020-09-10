SNC-Lavalin appoints new chair

The board of directors for SNC-Lavalin has elected William “Bill” L. Young, P.Eng., as its chair. He took on the role yesterday, replacing Kevin G. Lynch, who served as chair since 2017.

Young is also chair of Magna International and corporate director for Intact Financial and the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR). A professional engineer by training, he began his career with Imperial Oil in Western Canada as a chemical engineer before moving into consulting, management and corporate strategy.

“SNC-Lavalin has moved swiftly over the past year to implement a new strategy,” he says, referring to the firm’s objective to refocus its efforts in global engineering services. “As chair, I see my role and the board’s as providing governance oversight and acting as a high-performance sounding board to management in the evolution of this strategy.”