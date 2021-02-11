SNC-Lavalin appoints CEO of EPDM for Canada

SNC-Lavalin has appointed Ben Almond to the newly created role of CEO for engineering, design and project management (EDPM) in Canada.

Almond’s background includes studying mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of Manitoba. Currently based in Vancouver, he will relocate this year to Montreal, where he will be responsible for leading a 3,000-strong team for SNC-Lavalin and working with clients across the transportation, municipal development and industrial markets.

“Ben’s appointment follows the creation of our stand-alone EDPM business in Canada,” explains Philip Hoare, the new business’ president. “He will work with the wider leadership to drive growth through the continued provision of world-class, digitally driven services.”

Almond joins SNC-Lavalin from Jacobs, where he most recently served as regional managing director of a combined Jacobs and CH2M Hill team. He has also held senior positions with Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil.