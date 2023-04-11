Smith + Andersen promotes three associates in Calgary

Consulting engineering firm Smith + Andersen (S+A) has promoted Amisha Pope, P.Eng., Barnaba Moro, P.L.(Eng.), and Robert Gliddon, P.Eng., to the leadership position of associate at its Calgary office.

Pope is a mechanical engineer who joined S+A as senior project manager in 2019, after serving as associate for Dialog for 11 years. She has focused on post-secondary and health-care projects, including the University of Calgary’s Mackimmie Tower, the Glenbow Museum Revitalization and the Northern Alberta Urology Centre. She is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC).

Moro is an electrical designer with nearly 20 years’ experience. He began his career as an electrician and has worked on everything from hospitals to schools to restaurants. Following stints with Hemisphere Engineering, Jacobs and MCW, he joined S+A in 2017 as an project manager and rose to senior project manager in 2021. He is a member of APEGA, the Association of Science and Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta (ASET), the Safety Codes Council and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Finally, Gliddon is a mechanical engineer with more than 10 years’ experience producing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing designs across Western Canada and is a member of APEGA. He joined S+A in 2017 as a project manager, having previously served as a mechanical designer for Hemisphere Engineering.