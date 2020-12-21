Smith + Andersen appoints two associates, one senior associate

Canadian consulting engineering firm Smith + Andersen has promoted Peter Kastelic, P.Eng., to senior associate and Edmund Ho, P.Eng., and Adrianne Mitani, P.Eng., to associates. All three are certified by the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Associates.

Toronto-based Kastelic is a mechanical engineer who joined the firm in 2010 as a project manager and is part of its national health-care team, designing energy-efficient facilities. He has also worked with Plan Group, Stantec and PCL Construction.

Ho joined the firm in 2008 immediately after completing his degree in electrical engineering and most recently served as senior project manager. He is a Photovoltaic (PV) Associate with the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP).

Ottawa-based Mitani is a mechanical engineer who joined the firm as a designer in 2011, also shortly after graduating, then went on to serve as project manager and senior project member. She is a member of her local ASHRAE chapter’s executive committee.

Founded in 1965, Smith + Andersen has offices in Vancouver, Kelowna, B.C., Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, London, Ont., Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax.