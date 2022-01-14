Smith + Andersen appoints associate principal, associates

Canadian consulting engineering firm Smith + Andersen has appointed Mohammad Barakat, P.Eng., as associate principal; Jeff Chen, P.Eng., as senior associate; and both Sarah Ahmed, P.Eng., and Mohi Uddin, P.Eng., as associate.

Based in Vancouver, Barakat has 15 years’ experience in the industry and is an active member of Engineers and Geoscientists BC (EGBC), the Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI) and the Canadian Standards Association (CSA), with which he is developing an information and communications technology (ICT) code for buildings. As associate principal, his focus will be on intelligent integrated systems, communications and security design.

Chen, also based in Vancouver, has been with Smith + Andersen for 10 years, concentrating on electrical design for civil and institutional projects. He is an active member of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC), Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) and the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC).

Ahmed, based in Calgary, also has a background in electrical engineering and experience as a designer, project manager and leader with health-care, education and commercial projects across Canada. She is an accredited Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) professional.

Uddin, also based in Calgary, joined the firm in 2017 and has more than 15 years’ experience in detailed design and technical documentation of mechanical building systems. He has worked on a variety of laboratory, government, health-care, institutional, commercial, industrial and residential projects.