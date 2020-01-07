Smith + Andersen announces four new appointments

Canadian consulting engineering firm Smith + Andersen has appointed two new associates and two new senior associates.

Jonas Liang, P.Eng. (pictured above), has been promoted to associate at the firm’s Vancouver office. He has more than 13 years’ experience in electrical design in a variety of sectors and has been part of the office’s electrical team since 2014.

Filip Artukovic, P.Eng., has been promoted to associate at the Toronto office. The mechanical engineer joined the firm in 2012 and has focused on multi-unit residential buildings (MURBs), including new structures, renovations and additions.

Brandon Hayes, Sr., has been named senior associate at the Toronto office. He has contributed electrical work for some of the firm’s most significant design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM) projects, including the Bridgepoint Active Healthcare hospital.

Finally, Chris Pappas, Sr., P.Eng., has also been named senior associate at the Toronto office, leading mechanical work for the firm’s local building assessment and improvement group. He has nearly 20 years’ experience in investigating, evaluating, designing and operating HVAC and mechanical systems across all building types.