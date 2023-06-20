Smith + Andersen and Footprint expand to Hamilton

The region was previously served from an office in London, Ont.

Consulting engineering firm Smith + Andersen has opened its 10th Canadian office in Hamilton, from which it will serve clients across the Greater Hamilton and Niagara Region.

Teams for both Smith + Andersen and its specialized sustainability services business, Footprint, will be based at 312-286 Sanford Avenue North, in Hamilton’s Gibson-Lansdale neighbourhood. This marks Footprint’s eight office in Canada and the seventh where it will work side-by-side with the core firm.

Smith + Andersen previously delivered projects across the region from other offices, including one that opened in London, Ont., in 2012 and has grown to employ 30 staff, offering mechanical and electrical engineering and systems design services.

“We have seen and heard from local clients there is a need for Smith + Andersen on the ground in and around Hamilton,” explains Stephen McDermid, principal of the firm’s London office, which is also led by principal Brad Tilson. “A dedicated local team shows our long-term commitment to this region.”

The Hamilton office will be led by associate principal Raed El-Khatib, who first joined the firm in 2013 and will continue to work with the London office.

“I’m proud to have participated in the growth of the London office,” he says, “and to now have the opportunity to lead the growth of the new office in Hamilton.”