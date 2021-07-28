Shailen P. Bhatt joins AECOM’s global transportation business

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has appointed Shailen P. Bhatt to is global transportation business. He will join the business effective Aug. 30.

Bhatt most recently served as president and CEO of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America), an association based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to advancing the deployment of new technologies, such as connected and automated vehicles.

Previously, he has worked in government as executive director for the Colorado Department of Transportation, cabinet secretary for the Delaware Department of Transportation and presidential appointee to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

“Shailen is an influential voice in our industry,” says Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM’s global transportation business. “Our clients will benefit from his experience in delivering transformational projects and technologies that improve mobility, access, safety and sustainability.”