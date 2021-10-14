Sardar Nabi leads RVA’s bridges practice
He has extensive experience in bridge design and delivery.
October 14, 2021 By CCE
Toronto-based R.V. Anderson Associates (RVA) has hired Sardar Nabi, P.Eng., as manager of transportation structures and leader of its bridges practice.
Nabi is a structural engineer with extensive experience in bridge design and delivery. He joins RVA from Parsons in Markham, Ont., where he led a bridges practice for Southern Ontario. His career has also included roles with Biggs Cardosa Associates, CH2M Hill, The Focus Corporation, URS, AECOM and IBI Group.
In his new position, Nabi will spearhead RVA’s bridges practice with a focus on strategic growth, project delivery and business line development.
