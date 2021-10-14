Canadian Consulting Engineer

Sardar Nabi leads RVA’s bridges practice

He has extensive experience in bridge design and delivery.

October 14, 2021  By CCE



Sardar Nabi

LinkedIn photo.

Toronto-based R.V. Anderson Associates (RVA) has hired Sardar Nabi, P.Eng., as manager of transportation structures and leader of its bridges practice.

Nabi is a structural engineer with extensive experience in bridge design and delivery. He joins RVA from Parsons in Markham, Ont., where he led a bridges practice for Southern Ontario. His career has also included roles with Biggs Cardosa Associates, CH2M Hill, The Focus Corporation, URS, AECOM and IBI Group.

In his new position, Nabi will spearhead RVA’s bridges practice with a focus on strategic growth, project delivery and business line development.

Advertisement

Categories

Companies & People
Transportation

Related tags

AECOM
Biggs Cardosa Associates
Bridges
CH2M Hill
IBI Group
Parsons
R.V. Anderson Associates
RVA
Structural engineering
The Focus Corporation
transportation
URS
Print this page

Related Stories
Haag Canada hires two new practice leads, opens offices in Ottawa and Calgary
Morrison Hershfield promotes global waste practice lead
Stantec appoints Steve Fleck chief practice and project officer
Miraculous reports of Ontario bridges “improving”!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*