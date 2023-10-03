RVA opens new office in Kitchener

The firm is targeting growth in the Region of Waterloo.

Consulting engineering and architectural firm R.V. Anderson Associates (RVA), which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, has opened a new office in downtown Kitchener, Ont., to better serve the Region of Waterloo.

Often referred to as the Silicon Valley of the North, the region is known for producing some of the world’s most talented computer science and engineering professionals. The Toronto-Waterloo corridor hosts North America’s second-largest technology cluster, with 15,000 tech companies, including such industry giants as Google, IBM, SAP and Oracle, and 16 colleges and universities. The University of Waterloo is Canada’s largest engineering school.

“Waterloo is an ideal new home for RVA,” says Nick Palomba, the firm’s vice-president (VP) of transportation. “As a University of Waterloo alumnus, I’m excited to witness our growth at the centre of this community, surrounded by top-tier institutions and world-class talent.”

The new Kitchener office is located at 55 King Street West, Suite 400, and can be contacted by phone at 519-742-6123.