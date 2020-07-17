Ron Birkelbach joins HDR, supports development of Ontario Line

Ronald L. Birkelbach recently joined engineering, architecture, environmental and construction firm HDR as vice-president (VP) of its advanced train control systems practice, which supports projects throughout North America and around the world.

In his new role, he will collaborate with clients and multidisciplinary teams to support the development and management of transit and other rail system projects, including Toronto’s new Ontario Line.

Over his more than 30-year career, Birkelbach has gained expertise in transportation signalling and systems, facility integration and project management, working in the U.S., South Korea, the U.K. and Germany. He has worked for Bombardier, WSP and Ansaldo Signalling and Transportation Systems (STS)–now Hitachi Rail STS–as well as serving as an independent transit industry consultant.

“Ron is a pre-eminent transportation systems specialist,” says Rick Schemdes, HDR’s director for rail and transit systems. “He has developed a unique perspective from the supplier and consultant sides. His knowledge greatly strengthens our design and project management capabilities.”