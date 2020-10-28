RobertsDay joins Hatch group of companies

Canadian consulting engineering firm Hatch has taken over Australian urban design firm RobertsDay.

The companies have already worked together, complementing Hatch’s experience in infrastructure, engineering and construction with RobertsDay’s spatial planning, design and development of urban environments across Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. By way of example, they expect to jointly plan a 11,200-hectare mix of residential, commercial and industrial developments surrounding Australia’s future Western Sydney International Airport (due to open in 2026).

“The challenges our clients face in designing, delivering and managing urban environments increase in size and complexity every day,” says Hatch chair and CEO John Bianchini. “The integration of Hatch and RobertsDay sets us up to take the lead on these challenges and create positive change for communities worldwide.”

“We can secure the most exciting projects and open up new career opportunities, while remaining true to our original ethos,” says RobertsDay founder Mike Day, “as we tackle the world’s most complex urban developments and infrastructure.”