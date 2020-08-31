Rob Simpson joins Nexii

LinkedIn photo.
Rob Simpson, P.Eng., formerly with Glotman Simpson Consulting Engineers, has joined Vancouver-based Nexii Building Solutions as senior vice-president (SVP) of engineering.
He has more than 35 years’ experience at Vancouver-based Glotman Simpson and over that time has become one of Canada’s most well-regarded structural engineers and designers. His past projects include the Vancouver Convention Centre (VCC), the Vancouver House skyscraper, the Richmond Speed Skating Oval and Whistler’s peak to Peak Gondola.
In his new role, he will lead design investigation into structural applications for the company’s Nexiite concrete-replacement material, a granite-like composite designed to reduce a building’s carbon footprint.
Nexii’s senior leadership team has also brought on Brian Carter, P.Eng., as executive vice-president (EVP) of manufacturing, Laurenz Kosichek as vice-president (VP) of architecture and David Fisher as VP of business optimization.