RJC’s Ottawa office moves

RJC Engineers has moved its Ottawa office to a new, larger location.

The firm’s local team is now based at 304 – 1545 Carling Avenue and can be reached by phone at 613-714-4000. Managing principals Mike Moffatt and Philip Sarvinis support regional managers Michael Park and James Pye.

“We are thrilled to continue to build upon our long-term commitment to Ottawa and to grow to best serve the region,” says Moffatt. “Our office brings people together to innovate and share knowledge and helps us continue to deliver a great experience to our clients.”

RJC projects in and near Ottawa have included the National Holocaust Monument, Rideau Centre Red Garage redevelopment, Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) building renewal projects, Zibi Block 211 office building, 1730 St. Laurent Boulevard building condition assessment and Royal Canadian Dragoons facility at 4th Canadian Division Support Base Petawawa integrated project delivery (IPD), among others.