RJC relocates Montreal office

The firm arrived in the city in 2020.

RJC Engineers has relocated its Montreal office to a new, larger and more modern space at 1010 de la Gauchetière O, bureau 2260.

The office features collaborative workspaces, meeting rooms and more overall space for RJC’s local team.

“We are thrilled to relocate our Montreal office to a purpose-built space that reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation,” says Benoit Boulanger, principal and regional manager. “Our new office will provide an enhanced work environment for our team, enabling us to continue delivering high-quality engineering services to our clients across various sectors, including commercial, residential, industrial and institutional projects.”

Toronto-headquartered RJC first expanded to Montreal in 2020. Its local team, which has grown over the past three years, specializes in structural engineering, energy modelling, façade engineering, structural restoration and glass engineering.