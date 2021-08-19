Canadian Consulting Engineer

RJC opens office in P.E.I.

The firm now operates coast-to-coast.

August 19, 2021



RJC Engineers has opened its newest office in Stratford, P.E.I. With this expansion, the consulting engineering firm now operates coast-to-coast, from Nanaimo, B.C., to the Maritimes.

Stratford is the fastest-growing municipality in P.E.I. RJC’s office is on Myrtle Street, just off the Trans-Canada Highway.

“RJC has been involved in some great projects on P.E.I., including the Jean Canfield Building and the Atlantic Technology Centre,” says managing principal Mike Moffatt, referring to two facilities in Charlottetown. “Having an office on the island allows us to better support our clients in Atlantic Canada.”

The firm provides structural engineering, building energy modelling, structural restoration, parking facility design, structural glass engineering and building science services.

